IHC directs Baloch protesters to appoint focal person for talks

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Friday, directed the Baloch protesters to appoint a focal person for talks with the Islamabad administration and police.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the directions while hearing a petition filed by a Baloch activist, Sammi Deen Baloch, through her counsel Ataullah Kundi advocate against the alleged harassment and attempts of police to remove the protesting Baloch families by force.

The bench also directed the authorities not to harass the Baloch families protesting outside the National Press Club.

During the hearing, Justice Kayani remarked that there are women and children among the protestors and if anything happens to them, the administration and the police will be held responsible.

The deputy commissioner Islamabad, who appeared before the court, said that protesters cannot use the sound system 24 hours a day as other citizens also have rights.

The lawyer of the protestors informed the bench that the police have taken away their sound system. When the judge asked who did it, the representative of Islamabad IG said that some unknown persons would have taken away from Baloch protesters and that there might be some quarrel between them.

The IHC bench remarked that those whose brothers, fathers and sons are missing only know what is happening to them. He added that the protestors are here only because of these “unknown” persons.

The judge said the focal person of the Baloch protesters will meet the police and the administration at 3 o’clock on Friday.

Later, he deferred the hearing of the case till January 19.

In her writ petition, the petitioner prayed for the issuance of direction to the respondents to refrain from harassment and use of force against aggrieved families of Baloch missing persons who are participating in protest near Press Club.

Counsel for the petitioner contended that the procession of families of Baloch missing persons has now been kept close to the Press Club and different actions of harassment are being taken against them by the respondents under the garb of provision of security and recently, one of their vehicles including loudspeakers and other articles have been taken away.

He also contended that a majority of the participants of the procession were arrested by the local police by way of two different FIRs, who have now been released by the intervention of this court.

The counsel further contended that respondents may also be directed to provide details of FIRs registered against the families of Baloch missing persons, who are participating in a long march from Turbat to Islamabad.

Kundi requested the court that participants of the procession be given protection by appointment of a senior administration officer or a high-ranked police officer.

