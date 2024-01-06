PPP to follow ‘Bhutto’s manifesto’: Bilawal

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that the PPP would follow the late Bhutto’s manifesto of Roti, Kapra aur Makan’ (bread, clothing, and shelter).

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto organised by the women wing of the party, he paid tribute to him.

Bilawal described Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as a visionary public leader who was not tied to a single political party. “Bhutto’s every step was associated with political foresight and commitment to Pakistan’s development,” he told reporters.

