Training of polling staff to continue till 11th

KARACHI: In the light of the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the training sessions of the polling staff for the general elections 2024 are going on from 25 December 2023 across Sindh.

According to Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh office, the Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Admin) Sindh Ali Asghar Siyal reviewed the ongoing training of Assistant Presiding Officers and Polling Officers in Karachi.

He said that Training of Assistant Presiding Officers and Polling Officers will continue till January 11.

The training session for Presiding Officers and Senior Assistant Presiding Officers will start from January 13, 2024 and will continue till February 1, 2024.

On this occasion, he also interacted with the Assistant Presiding Officers and Polling Officers under training.

