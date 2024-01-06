BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
Jan 06, 2024
Pakistan

PPP issues show-cause notice to its Senator

Naveed Butt Published 06 Jan, 2024 05:17am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Friday, issued a show-cause notice to its Senator Behramand Tangi on violating the party’s policy and supporting the resolution to delay the coming general elections on February 8 due to security concerns.

On the one hand, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vigorously has started the campaign for the coming general elections and he is addressing the public gathering while on the other hand, a PPP senator is supporting the resolution in the Upper House of the Parliament for delaying the elections.

According to the show-cause notice, “Senator Behramand Tangi, you are elected on the ticket of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian and are a member of parliamentary party of Pakistan People’s Party. Parliamentarian in Senate, today on 5th January, 2024 in the session Senator Dilawar Khan moved a resolution “The Senate of Pakistan hereby resolves that “The election schedule for the 8th February 2024 maybe postponed.”

The notice further described as “That you supported the resolution and made a speech on the floor of the house regarding the resolution moved by the Senator Dilawar Khan.

That it is your knowledge that leadership and the party are firm opinion that the election be held on the date given by the Election Commission of Pakistan, thus you supported a resolution which is against the policy and direction of the party leadership.”

The notice further says, “hence, you violated the party leadership’s direction and the policies, therefore you are hereby through this notice asked to explain and reply within one week why a disciplinary action be not taken against you in accordance with the rules of the party, falling the matter would be decided accordingly.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

