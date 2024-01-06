BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
Meeting with Additional IG Punjab: LCCI chief for ensuring smooth running of businesses

Published 06 Jan, 2024

LAHORE: President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar, in a high profile meeting with Additional IG Punjab Highway Petrol Rao Abdul Karim, has raised various issues being faced by the business community and called for measures to ensure smooth running of businesses.

While bringing the concerns of traders into the knowledge of Additional IG Punjab Highway Petrol, LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that vehicles, containers and trucks loaded with goods are being stopped by the authorities which wastes the time and also increases the spoilage risk of perishable items. Measures may be taken in this regard.

He said that axle load management is a good and important initiative but reducing the limit from 90 ton to 60 ton at once is not feasible for the traders. He said that it should be reduced gradually and as the prices of energy and petroleum products would come down, the axle load management would also improve.

The LCCI President said that the weighing stations are 30 to 40 kilometers away from the highways. These may be established near highways.

