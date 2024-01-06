PML-N finalises names of candidates for Lahore’s NA constituencies

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has finalised the names of the party candidates for Lahore’s National Assembly constituencies.

In a surprise move, the former National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has not been considered for NA-121 and Sheikh Rohail Asgher may get the ticket from this constituency, the sources said, adding: “The former party MNAs Rana Mubashar, Waheed Alam Khan, Naseer Bhutta, Ali Parvez Malik and Shaista Parvez Malik failed to convince the party leadership to award them a party ticket.”

The sources claimed that there is a strong possibility for seat adjustment with Istehkam-e-Pakistan (IPP) and Aleem Khan may get the PML-N support in NA 117.

According to the sources, the PML-N parliamentary board has given nod for award of party ticket to Hamza Shehbaz for NA-118, Maryam Nawaz NA-119, Sohail Shaukat Butt NA-120, Sheikh Rohail Asghar NA-121, Khawaja Saad Rafique NA-122, Shehbaz Sharif NA-123, Attaullah Tarar NA-127, Hafiz Mian Nauman NA-128, Mehr Ishtiaq NA-129 and Nawaz Sharif for NA-130. No decision has so far been taken for NA-124, NA-125 and NA-126.

The sources also claimed that the party leaders who would not be accommodated in the general elections would be considered for the Senate or other important positions.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Senate’s resolution seeking the postponement of the general elections, the PML-N senior leader Mian Javed Latif said that the desire to put off polls by presenting a resolution through a backdoor would never fulfilled. “The PML-N senators strongly opposed the resolution and we would not allow any delay in the elections,” he said, adding: “Presenting the resolution through a backdoor is an insult to the upper house.”

