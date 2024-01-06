JI to hold workers’ convention in Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Friday announced a workers convention for January 7 in the city, as a public galvanization drive to propagate its electoral agenda ahead of the February 8 polls.

The JI will hold its convention on New MA Jinnah Road near its city headquarters - Idara Noor-e-Haq on this Sunday, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi Chief told his party’s women social media influencers.

“Karachi and its people need to get rid of the PPP and MQM,” he said and blamed both the parties ravaging the city. The meeting was hosted by the JI Women Wing.

