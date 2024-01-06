BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-06

Cotton spot rate picks up Rs500 per maund

Recorder Report Published 06 Jan, 2024 05:17am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday increased the spot rate by Rs 5,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,300 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bullish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The prices of Phutti were in between Rs 7,000 to 9,200 per 40 kg. Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 17,500 per maund to Rs 18,500 per maund.

200 bales of Ouch Shareef were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 19,800 per maund, 500 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 19,800 per maund, 400 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Jahanian were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 800 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund and 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 5,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber increased was available at Rs 362 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton Karachi Cotton Association Naseem Usman cotton spot rate rate of cotton in Sindh rate of cotton in Punjab

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton spot rate picks up Rs500 per maund

Govt, KE ink ‘long-awaited’ agreements

SAP: govt disburses Rs409bn

There were no ‘directives’ from govt: minister

Senate seeks postponement of polls

Export sectors: SBP asked to review limits under EFS facilities

ATL data of two FBR wings do not match

Rs16bn money- laundering case: probe suspended

CCoSEOs for reconciling financial portfolios of NHA, PR with Finance Div

Launch on 11th: Freelancers to channelize remittances thru Paypal

BoI discusses PRMI with key govt depts, related agencies

Read more stories