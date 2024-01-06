WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Jan 5, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 4-Jan-24 3-Jan-24 2-Jan-24 26-Dec-23
Chinese yuan 0.104604 0.104727 0.1047
Euro 0.819364 0.817216 0.818093
Japanese yen 0.00522
U.K. pound 0.949305 0.945086 0.945407
U.S. dollar 0.748073 0.748435 0.746708 0.74534
Algerian dinar 0.00557 0.005566 0.005555
Australian dollar 0.504052 0.506167 0.509255
Botswana pula 0.055283 0.055534
Brazilian real 0.152103 0.152102 0.15267
Brunei dollar 0.562842 0.56426 0.564533
Canadian dollar 0.560186 0.560374 0.56076
Chilean peso 0.000846 0.00085 0.000851
Czech koruna 0.033229 0.033117 0.033149
Danish krone 0.109849 0.109574 0.109736
Indian rupee 0.00898 0.008982 0.008961
Israeli New Shekel 0.205064 0.205219 0.206387
Korean won 0.000572 0.000576 0.000579
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43395 2.43592 2.43188
Malaysian ringgit 0.161257 0.161527 0.16224
Mauritian rupee 0.016889 0.016854
Mexican peso 0.043886 0.043899 0.043847
New Zealand dollar 0.466835 0.468184
Norwegian krone 0.072609 0.072193 0.072516
Omani rial 1.94557 1.94651 1.94202
Peruvian sol 0.200868
Philippine peso 0.013428 0.013476 0.013474
Polish zloty 0.188507 0.187535 0.189366
Qatari riyal 0.205515 0.205614 0.20514
Russian ruble
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199486 0.199583 0.199122
Singapore dollar 0.562842 0.56426 0.564533
South African rand 0.040098 0.040281 0.040693
Swedish krona 0.07322 0.073021 0.073342
Swiss franc 0.879465 0.87567
Thai baht 0.021671 0.021845 0.021783
Trinidadian dollar 0.111528 0.111336 0.111112
U.A.E. dirham 0.203696 0.203794 0.203324
Uruguayan peso 0.019072 0.019113 0.019101
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
