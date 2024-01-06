WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 5, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 4-Jan-24 3-Jan-24 2-Jan-24 26-Dec-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104604 0.104727 0.1047 Euro 0.819364 0.817216 0.818093 Japanese yen 0.00522 U.K. pound 0.949305 0.945086 0.945407 U.S. dollar 0.748073 0.748435 0.746708 0.74534 Algerian dinar 0.00557 0.005566 0.005555 Australian dollar 0.504052 0.506167 0.509255 Botswana pula 0.055283 0.055534 Brazilian real 0.152103 0.152102 0.15267 Brunei dollar 0.562842 0.56426 0.564533 Canadian dollar 0.560186 0.560374 0.56076 Chilean peso 0.000846 0.00085 0.000851 Czech koruna 0.033229 0.033117 0.033149 Danish krone 0.109849 0.109574 0.109736 Indian rupee 0.00898 0.008982 0.008961 Israeli New Shekel 0.205064 0.205219 0.206387 Korean won 0.000572 0.000576 0.000579 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43395 2.43592 2.43188 Malaysian ringgit 0.161257 0.161527 0.16224 Mauritian rupee 0.016889 0.016854 Mexican peso 0.043886 0.043899 0.043847 New Zealand dollar 0.466835 0.468184 Norwegian krone 0.072609 0.072193 0.072516 Omani rial 1.94557 1.94651 1.94202 Peruvian sol 0.200868 Philippine peso 0.013428 0.013476 0.013474 Polish zloty 0.188507 0.187535 0.189366 Qatari riyal 0.205515 0.205614 0.20514 Russian ruble Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199486 0.199583 0.199122 Singapore dollar 0.562842 0.56426 0.564533 South African rand 0.040098 0.040281 0.040693 Swedish krona 0.07322 0.073021 0.073342 Swiss franc 0.879465 0.87567 Thai baht 0.021671 0.021845 0.021783 Trinidadian dollar 0.111528 0.111336 0.111112 U.A.E. dirham 0.203696 0.203794 0.203324 Uruguayan peso 0.019072 0.019113 0.019101 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

