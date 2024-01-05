BAFL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
BIPL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.28%)
FABL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
FCCL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.58%)
FFL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
GGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
HBL 117.49 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.02%)
HUBC 120.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.79%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
MLCF 40.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.6%)
PAEL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIBTL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PIOC 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.82%)
PPL 127.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.92%)
PRL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
SSGC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
TPLP 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
TRG 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
UNITY 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.7 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,130 Decreased By -31.8 (-0.13%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

10 minutes of chaos: KSE-100 reacts negatively as Senate approves resolution on election-delay

BR Web Desk Published January 5, 2024 Updated January 5, 2024 06:22pm

Sudden political uncertainty took a toll on investor sentiment at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 losing nearly 900 points during the second half of trading. The index recovered some losses before the session-end, but remained in the red.

A range bound session was witnessed during the first-half of the trading session, but news of the Senate approving a resolution seeking delay in the general elections sent stocks plummeting.

Resuming after the mid-session break, the index – between around 2:40pm and 2:50pm – went from a positive 290 points into the negative territory at nearly 900 points.

However, the market recovered some losses on late-session buying, encouraged by most political parties as well as the caretaker government showing dismay over the resolution, assuring commitment to timely elections.

At close, the KSE-100 settled at 64,514.90, down by 124.26 points or 0.19%.

The development comes after the Upper House of Parliament on Friday approved a resolution seeking a delay in the general elections by a majority vote.

The resolution was tabled by Senator Dilawar Khan who cited cold weather and security issues as reasons behind seeking the delay.

The development, which comes just a little over a month before the general elections scheduled for February 8, raised concerns of growing political instability in the South Asian country, which remains engulfed in a myriad of challenges.

Meanwhile, the rupee registered gains for the third consecutive session against the US dollar, appreciating 0.1% in the inter-bank market on Friday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan, the local unit settled at 281.4 after an increase of Re0.27 against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 950 million from 550 million a session before.

The value of shares rose to Rs19.3 billion from Rs15.4 billion in the previous session.

K-Electric Ltd was the volume leader with 481.12 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 33.38 million shares, and B.O.Punjab at 28.42 million shares.

Shares of 362 companies were traded on Friday, of which 161 registered an increase, 187 recorded a fall, while 14 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE-100 index kse-100 Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks 2024 general elections General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

1000 characters
mustafa Jan 05, 2024 04:08pm
Simply it's a Bumpy Ride ... otherwise market has a potential to reach 70 billion USD ( 20 percent of GDP ) .... it will be great if State Bank Starts t o bUy some Portion of Stock Market as FED buys in USA to keep it less Volatile....
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

10 minutes of chaos: KSE-100 reacts negatively as Senate approves resolution on election-delay

Rupee records 3rd consecutive gain, settles at 281.4 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee drifts higher against US dollar

SC reserves verdict in lifetime disqualification case

Secure Logistics Group plans IPO, eyes raising at least $2.7mn: report

KE enters into PPAA, TDSA agreements with federal govt

Two terrorists, including a ‘highly wanted’ killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

SSGC suspends gas supply to industries, CNG stations in Sindh again

Gold continues losing streak, drops Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Bangladesh to vote in election without opposition

Read more stories