Senate approves resolution seeking delay in elections

  • Senator Dilawar Khan cites cold weather, security issues as reasons behind seeking the delay
BR Web Desk Published January 5, 2024 Updated January 5, 2024 04:05pm

The Upper House of the Parliament on Friday approved a resolution seeking a delay in the general elections by a majority vote.

The resolution was tabled by Senator Dilawar Khan, who cited cold weather and security issues as reasons behind seeking the delay.

The development comes just a little over a month to the general elections scheduled for February 8.

A conducive environment is required for the conduct of elections, the resolution emphasised, mentioning that the situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is deteriorating, with attacks on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and National Democratic Movement (NDM) chairman Mohsin Dawar.

Aimal Wali Khan of Awami National Party (ANP) and others have also received threats, it added.

The resolution stated that anti-terrorism operations are ongoing in KP and Balochistan, and the health department is also on high alert fearing spread of the coronavirus. It suggested that conducive environment be provided to run election campaigns across the country.

The Senate approved the resolution with a majority vote, while PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah and Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi opposed it.

Reacting to the resolution, former finance minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Taimur Khan Jhagra termed it “shocking and disgraceful”.

