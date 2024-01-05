BAFL 49.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.71%)
BIPL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.79%)
DGKC 83.12 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1%)
FABL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
FCCL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
FFL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
GGL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.5%)
HBL 117.44 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.98%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.79%)
KEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.6%)
LOTCHEM 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.38%)
OGDC 125.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.49%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.97%)
PIOC 123.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.34%)
PPL 128.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
PRL 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
SSGC 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.51%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.12%)
TPLP 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
TRG 85.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
UNITY 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.68%)
BR100 6,684 Increased By 20.8 (0.31%)
BR30 24,323 Increased By 161.1 (0.67%)
KSE100 64,834 Increased By 194.8 (0.3%)
KSE30 21,657 Increased By 19.9 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan wickets tumble after Jamal’s heroics in 3rd Test

AFP Published January 5, 2024 Updated January 5, 2024 12:51pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYDNEY: Josh Hazlewood claimed three wickets in an electrifying over to bowl Australia into a potential winning position over Pakistan in an absorbing third Test in Sydney on Friday.

Paceman Hazlewood ripped through to reduce the tourists from 67 for four to go to the close on the third day at 68 for seven, a lead of 82, on a deteriorating Sydney Cricket Ground pitch.

Pakistan’s last genuine hopes of getting a challenging target on Thursday for Australia to chase in the fourth innings hinge on Mohammad Rizwan, who is six not out, and bowling hero Aamer Jamal who is yet to score.

Hazlewood swung the contest, taking 4-9 off five overs, after Australia snared two wickets for just one run in the first eight balls of the second innings to rock the Pakistan top order.

The visitors looked to have the edge after dismissing Australia for 299, to take a first-innings lead of 14, on the back of an inspired 6-69 from Jamal.

In a superb four-wicket spell after tea, Jamal first had Mitchell Marsh caught at mid-off by Shan Masood for 54.

Two balls later he had Pat Cummins lbw for a duck and. followed up with the dismissals of Nathan Lyon (5) and Hazlewood (0).

But the stung Australians roared back removing Abdullah Shafique for his second nought of the Test and skipper Shan Masood first ball.

Young debutant Saim Ayub, out without scoring in the first innings, showed poise and technique in putting on 57 runs with Babar Azam, before he was lbw to Lyon for 33. It was Lyon’s 507th Test wicket. Azam fell 14 balls later, getting a nick off Travis Head to wicketkeeper Alex Carey for 23.

Then Hazlewood struck with his electrifying fifth over, the penultimate one of the day.

Earlier, Marsh continued his rich vein of form in Australia’s first innings after scores of 90, 63 not out and 96 in the first two Tests.

Marsh and Alex Carey (38) put on 84 to restore the innings after the loss of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Head earlier in the day.

Head was lbw to Jamal for 10, losing a review in the process after scores of 40, 14, 17 and 0 in the first two Tests of the series.

Warner out for 34 in farewell Test as rain thwarts Pakistan

Pakistan grabbed the prized wickets of Smith and Labuschagne, who both average over 70 in Tests at the SCG, within the space of six balls.

Smith, on 38, was caught by a carefully laid Pakistani trap of a trio of fielders around short extra cover, off medium-pacer Hasan’s bowling.

He was soon followed by Labuschagne, bowled for 60 off 147 balls by off-spinner Salman.

It was a deserved reward for the toiling Pakistanis, who have battled away with disciplined bowling and determined fielding despite already losing the three-match series.

Sydney Cricket Ground Josh Hazlewood AUSTRALIA VS PAKISTAN TEST Aamer Jamal

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan wickets tumble after Jamal’s heroics in 3rd Test

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Challenges to SDGs implementation agenda reviewed

SC resumes hearing on lifetime disqualification case

Team reaches UAE to remove bottlenecks

Mega road network project: Chinese investment dependent on political stability

Two terrorists, including a “highly wanted” killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

Bangladesh to vote in election without opposition

FBR develops new tool for retailers

Price of gas to Fatima, Agritech: Ministry seeks ECC’s approval for upward revision

Read more stories