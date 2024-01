SYDNEY: Australia were dismissed for 299 to trail Pakistan by 14 runs on the first innings on the third day of the third Test in Sydney on Friday.

The hosts collapsed after tea, losing four wickets for 10 runs with paceman Aamer Jamal taking 6-69.

The Sydney Cricket Ground pitch is dry and breaking up, with the outcome of the Test match in the balance with more than two days to play.