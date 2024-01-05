Challenges to SDGs implementation agenda reviewed

ISLAMABAD: The National Economic Council (NEC) Sub-Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) emphasised the urgent need for a nationally coordinated Multiple Indicators Cluster Surveys (MICS) to enhance data availability for improved SDGs reporting at the national level.

The NEC Sub-Committee on SDGs was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the caretaker Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed.

The meeting reviewed the progress and challenges of the SDGs implementation agenda in Pakistan. Ali Kemal, Chief SDGs, gave an overview of the SDGs implementation process, emphasizing the alignment of national and provincial plans with SDGs objectives.

The meeting noted that all national and provincial plans have to be aligned with the SDGs goals as 78 percent of the SDGs subjects are devolved to the provinces and 68 percent are relevant with the local government.

Minister Saeed directed for taking benefit from the wealth of “research available in the country through collaboration with prominent think tanks such as PIDE, SDPI, IDEAS and SDGs research centers established in universities etc.”

Additionally, the meeting underscored the need for better service delivery at the districts level. Minister Saeed tasked the SDGs unit with drafting recommendations for presentation to the NEC for further approval.

This collaborative effort by national and provincial stakeholders signifies a robust commitment towards achieving sustainable development goals, propelling Pakistan on a trajectory of inclusive and holistic progress.

The meeting was attended by Joint Chief Economist Zafarul Hassan Almas, Dr Naeemuz Zafar, Chief Statistician, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Chief SDGs M Ali Kemal and the relevant officers of the sections.

Representatives from the provincial departments attended the meeting in virtual mode.

