BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.16%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
GGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.14 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
MLCF 40.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
OGDC 125.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.33%)
PAEL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
PIBTL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
PIOC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.48%)
PPL 128.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.12%)
PRL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.02%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 6,664 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.11%)
KSE100 64,639 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 21,637 Increased By 3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-05

Challenges to SDGs implementation agenda reviewed

Naveed Butt Published 05 Jan, 2024 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: The National Economic Council (NEC) Sub-Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) emphasised the urgent need for a nationally coordinated Multiple Indicators Cluster Surveys (MICS) to enhance data availability for improved SDGs reporting at the national level.

The NEC Sub-Committee on SDGs was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the caretaker Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed.

The meeting reviewed the progress and challenges of the SDGs implementation agenda in Pakistan. Ali Kemal, Chief SDGs, gave an overview of the SDGs implementation process, emphasizing the alignment of national and provincial plans with SDGs objectives.

SDGs: Ministry voices concern over slow pace

The meeting noted that all national and provincial plans have to be aligned with the SDGs goals as 78 percent of the SDGs subjects are devolved to the provinces and 68 percent are relevant with the local government.

Minister Saeed directed for taking benefit from the wealth of “research available in the country through collaboration with prominent think tanks such as PIDE, SDPI, IDEAS and SDGs research centers established in universities etc.”

Additionally, the meeting underscored the need for better service delivery at the districts level. Minister Saeed tasked the SDGs unit with drafting recommendations for presentation to the NEC for further approval.

This collaborative effort by national and provincial stakeholders signifies a robust commitment towards achieving sustainable development goals, propelling Pakistan on a trajectory of inclusive and holistic progress.

The meeting was attended by Joint Chief Economist Zafarul Hassan Almas, Dr Naeemuz Zafar, Chief Statistician, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Chief SDGs M Ali Kemal and the relevant officers of the sections.

Representatives from the provincial departments attended the meeting in virtual mode.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PBS National Economic Council SDGs SDPI PIDE MICS Muhammad Sami Saeed

Comments

1000 characters

Challenges to SDGs implementation agenda reviewed

Team reaches UAE to remove bottlenecks

Mega road network project: Chinese investment dependent on political stability

FBR develops new tool for retailers

Price of gas to Fatima, Agritech: Ministry seeks ECC’s approval for upward revision

Hydropower, transmission: Major projects face rupee cover issue

Gas shortages in Sindh becoming increasingly acute

PM’s urged to help resolve issues facing Karachi’s industry

Governance, basic services in KP: Senate panel to probe $44m MAGP-II

FTO asks FBR not to file writ petitions against its orders

Read more stories