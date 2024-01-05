BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.16%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
GGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.14 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
MLCF 40.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
OGDC 125.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.33%)
PAEL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
PIBTL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
PIOC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.48%)
PPL 128.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.12%)
PRL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.02%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 6,664 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.11%)
KSE100 64,639 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 21,637 Increased By 3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-05

FBR develops new tool for retailers

Sohail Sarfraz Published 05 Jan, 2024 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has developed a new software for taxation of retailers under the new documentation scheme for the retail outlets across Pakistan.

Sources told Business Recorder that the so far the notification of the new scheme has yet not been issued. However, preparations are under way to implement the new scheme across the country. The technical side of the scheme should be strong to tax retailers with the help of IT system and integration of small retailers.

The FBR intended to implement the new scheme for retailers in major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta.

FBR set to block mobile phones of non-filers

According to one estimate, nearly 3.5 million retailers can contribute a huge amount of revenue nearly Rs 100-200 billion under the new scheme.

In the first phase, the documentation of the retailers would be done in the federal capital and four provincial capitals.

The FBR plans to collect a total revenue exceeding Rs100-150 billion from documentation of retailers in view of factors like size of the shops and their annual income.

The FBR intended to use the indicative income of retailers, based on the location of their shops and rental payments, to assess the tax potential. It has proposed to exercise legal powers available under section 99B of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001. The section 99B defines special procedures for small traders and shopkeepers. The said provision empowers the Finance Minister to impose tax through a notification in the official Gazette.

Board with the approval of the Minister in-charge may, by notification in the official Gazette, prescribe special procedure for scope and payment of tax, filing of return and assessment in respect of such small traders and shopkeepers, in such cities or territories, as may be specified therein, FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR RETAILERS

Comments

1000 characters

FBR develops new tool for retailers

Challenges to SDGs implementation agenda reviewed

Team reaches UAE to remove bottlenecks

Mega road network project: Chinese investment dependent on political stability

Price of gas to Fatima, Agritech: Ministry seeks ECC’s approval for upward revision

Hydropower, transmission: Major projects face rupee cover issue

Gas shortages in Sindh becoming increasingly acute

PM’s urged to help resolve issues facing Karachi’s industry

Governance, basic services in KP: Senate panel to probe $44m MAGP-II

FTO asks FBR not to file writ petitions against its orders

Read more stories