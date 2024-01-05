Up to 300 units: PPP to provide free electricity, Bilawal

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto said on Thursday that the PPP would provide free of cost electricity to the deserving people up to 300 units.

He was addressing workers convention in the vicinity of Riawind where former provincial PML-N Minister Ch Abdul Ghafoor announced to join the PPP. Bilawal welcomed him in the party and thanked him for contesting from the platform of PPP.

He said the PPP was contesting from all the constituencies to win elections. He vowed to work hard and put an end to the politics of hate and hooliganism. He said the PPP would fulfil 10 pledges with the public. These are not the pledges of PML-N or PTI, he asserted.

Bilawal said the PPP is committed to double the income of common man in the country besides free education to youth. He said the PPP has started constructing two million houses with a promise to construct total three million houses with proprietary rights to women.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024