Gohar says IK never criticized CJP

ISLAMABAD, Jan 04: The chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Gohar Ali Khan on Thursday said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently behind bars and entangled in multiple legal battles, never issued statement against Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Speaking at a presser here, he said that attributing something to the former prime minister that he does not trust the CJP is absolutely incorrect and there is no truth in it.

He called upon the Supreme Court of Pakistan to intervene and restore the party’s electoral bat symbol, adding the apex court has mandated a level playing field for all political parties, but PTI is being denied.

The PTI chief raised concerns about the alleged mistreatment of PTI workers during the electoral process, urging the judiciary to address the issues promptly.

He said that the caretaker government was no longer caretakers and had become a party, questioning how would democracy flourish in the country if such practices were adopted?

Khan said that the electoral process is going on throughout the country but only PTI is facing unconstitutional treatment.

“PTI workers submitted the highest number of nomination papers nationwide, but during the scrutiny, the papers of 873 candidates were rejected. The manner in which the papers were rejected even surprised the Islamabad High Court,” he added.

He said that PTI will continue the process of ticket distribution, adding regardless of the election symbol, candidates will be fielded from all constituencies.

“We prefer candidates to contest elections under the party symbol rather than running independently,” he added.

“PTI has been taken to the juncture, where it has no election symbol. The government had been changed according to the London plan,” he added.

“There is a need to take such steps that can reap benefits for the country. The lawyers are being stopped from submitting the nomination papers. The candidates had still submitted the nomination papers despite attempts to snatch them”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024