Governor-CM meeting: Naqvi vows to help improve air quality in Lahore

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman here at Governor House on Thursday and discussed important issues of the province.

The issue of smog in Lahore was also discussed in the meeting and the CM apprised the governor about his meeting with the head of the cloud-seeding team from the United Arab Emirates’ meteorology department. He expressed the hope that, with suitable atmospheric conditions in January, artificial rainfall could once again be employed to bring further reduction in smog levels.

The governor expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the Chief Minister to tackle the smog problem such as conducting artificial rain trials and banning smoky vehicles. The CM assured that more measures will be taken to improve the air quality in Lahore and other cities of Punjab.

The governor highlighted the steps taken to improve the quality of education in the province. The meeting also focused on the progress of public welfare projects, such as police stations, facilitation centres, zoos and recreational facilities, and how to improve the provincial financial affairs.

The governor appreciated the performance of the Chief Minister and his team for completing the developmental projects in a timely manner and providing better services to the people of Punjab.

He also congratulated the Chief Minister on the up-gradation of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, which is a milestone in the health sector. He said the efforts of Mohsin Naqvi in a short span of time, especially in the health sector, are exemplary and commendable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024