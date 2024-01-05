Bilawal’s egalitarian approach to politics

Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) yesterday makes an interesting reading. The phrase under his focus was ‘politics of business as usual’.

According to him, “Pakistan can no longer afford the politics of ‘business as usual’, where it is always the poor who are asked to sacrifice, whilst the privileged few reap the benefits. We can no longer afford the politics of division and hatred that continues to divide us.

We can no longer afford the politics of convenience, where the will of the people is suppressed by backroom deals that empower whoever is the new ‘flavour of the month’. ...”No doubt his is an egalitarian approach to politics. But the question is how much it is different from the others’ who are also in the election fray.

I have one more question: if voted to power, will he be able to do what he believes should be done insofar as country’s governance system is concerned? The party has announced a 10-point election manifesto, which is a published declaration of the intentions, motives, and views of the party founded by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and others on November 30 1967.

It appears to be an impressive electoral document. In my view, Bilawal deserves a chance or an opportunity to take Pakistan forward on the path, progress and prosperity. Wishing him good luck.

Hamid Raza, Lahore

