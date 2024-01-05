BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
Thar Foundation unveils ‘Portraits of Thar 2.0’

Recorder Report Published 05 Jan, 2024 03:12am

KARACHI: Thar Foundation, in collaboration with Thar Block II entities, unveiled the ‘Portraits of Thar 2.0’ campaign at a compelling screening hosted at the Karachi Press Club.

The project by Thar Foundation aims to vividly showcase the inspiring narratives of the Thari people, highlighting their unwavering resilience and championing change within the region.

Thar Foundation, the CSR wing of Thar Block II entities, maintains a dedicated commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) framework. Its focus spans across interventions on priority areas of SDGs, including the alleviation of poverty, establishment of sustainable livelihoods, improvement of healthcare and education accessibility, and the promotion of gender equality.

Under SDG 4 for quality education, Thar Foundation has established a network of 23 school units within Thar. Over 5,000 students are currently enrolled in these school units, out of which approximately 56% are female teachers, empowering the educational journey within areas of Mithi, Islamkot and adjoining villages.

“In the vibrant heart of Thar, an unspoken revolution is unfolding. The Thar Foundation is enabling to uplift the landscape and foster widespread community enhancement. It’s the unwavering spirit of our community that is truly transforming Thar, where the youth have access to equitable socio-economic opportunities through education, vocational training, and employment —these individuals are the unsung heroes shaping the present and future of the community and the country,” said Amir Iqbal, CEO of SECMC and TF.

The ‘Portraits of Thar 2.0’ campaign illuminates the extraordinary stories of four exceptional leaders – Hothi Ram, Guddi, Nehal Chand, and Jahawar Lal. These individuals stand as beacons of leadership amidst millions in Thar, each crafting their indigenous tales of resilience and perseverance. Their journeys are not just personal triumphs; they symbolize the indomitable human spirit.

