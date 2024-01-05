BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.16%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
GGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.14 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
MLCF 40.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
OGDC 125.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.33%)
PAEL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
PIBTL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
PIOC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.48%)
PPL 128.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.12%)
PRL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.02%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 6,664 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.11%)
KSE100 64,639 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 21,637 Increased By 3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-05

Wall St climbs on financials boost

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2024 03:12am

NEW YORK: Wall Street rose on Thursday, boosted by gains in financial stocks, while strong jobs data prompted investors to tweak their expectations of how early interest-rate cuts could begin.

The recovery in the three main US stock indexes follows a downbeat start to 2024, with the S&P 500 notching its worst two-day performance since late October as investors booked profits after a blistering rally last year.

Bets that the Federal Reserve could start reducing interest rates this year had driven much of the gains towards the end of 2023, though the latest minutes from the central bank’s December policy meeting did not offer many clues on when the easing might commence.

Traders see a 66.4% chance for at least a 25-basis point (bps) rate cut in March and a near 93% probability for May, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Financials led gains among the S&P 500 sectors with a 1.1% rise, underpinned by a 3.4% advance in Allstate after Morgan Stanley lifted its rating on the insurer to “overweight”.

An ADP National Employment report showed US private employers hired more workers than expected in December, pointing to persistent strength in the labor market that should continue to sustain the economy.

Private payrolls increased by 164,000 in December, compared with a 101,000 rise the month before. The report comes ahead of the official employment data due on Friday.

“Today’s numbers were a little muted, they weren’t something that says, we need to cut rates tomorrow,” said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.

“So what you’re seeing is people resetting expectations as to when those rate cuts will start.” Separately, a weekly Labor Department report showed more Americans filed for state unemployment claims than expected.

Yields on longer-dated US Treasury tenors rose after the data, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note climbing to 3.9761%.

Investors also assessed the S&P Global’s final reading of composite PMI data for December at 50.9, compared with a preliminary reading of 51.0.

At 11:29 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 274.77 points, or 0.73%, at 37,704.96, the S&P 500 was up 20.24 points, or 0.43%, at 4,725.05, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 31.25 points, or 0.21%, at 14,623.46.

Apple slid 1.1% after brokerage Piper Sandler downgraded the iPhone maker to “neutral”, days after Barclays also cut its rating.

Dow component Merck added 2.4% after TD Cowen upgraded the drugmaker to “outperform” on growth prospects.

Micron Technology gained 1.8% after brokerage Piper Sandler upgraded its recommendation on the chipmaker to “overweight”.

Mobileye Global sank 24.3% after forecasting preliminary fiscal 2024 revenue below estimates, while Walgreens Boots Alliance shed 6.4% after the US pharmacy chain nearly halved its dividend.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.77-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.47-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 16 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 45 new highs and 50 new lows.

Wall Street S&P Global Dow Jones Industrial Average US stock indexes

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St climbs on financials boost

Challenges to SDGs implementation agenda reviewed

Team reaches UAE to remove bottlenecks

Mega road network project: Chinese investment dependent on political stability

FBR develops new tool for retailers

Price of gas to Fatima, Agritech: Ministry seeks ECC’s approval for upward revision

Hydropower, transmission: Major projects face rupee cover issue

Gas shortages in Sindh becoming increasingly acute

PM’s urged to help resolve issues facing Karachi’s industry

Governance, basic services in KP: Senate panel to probe $44m MAGP-II

FTO asks FBR not to file writ petitions against its orders

Read more stories