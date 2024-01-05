BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Published 05 Jan, 2024 03:12am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 82,484 tonnes of cargo comprising 45,235 tonnes of import cargo and 37,249 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 45,235 comprised of 23,726 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 7,385 tonnes of Urea&14,124 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 37,249 comprised of 31,843 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 257 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,949 tonnes of Rice&1,200 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

-Nearly, 3542 containers comprising of 1723 containers import and 1819 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 498 of 20’s and 510 of 40’s loaded while 41 of 20’s and 82 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 852 of 20’s and 317 of 40’s loaded containers while 23 of 20’s and 155 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 07 ships namely, Zhong Gu Ji Nan, Joanna, Uafl Liberty, Sunray, Independent Spirit & X-Press Capella berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely Ian H, Pelagic Turbot, Gold Trader II, Safeen Prize & Zhong Gu Ji Nan sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

`PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maratha-polis, San Francisco Bridge, Serengeti and Limra left the port on today morning and three more ships, Magma Fidelity, African Parrot and Rich Rainbow are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 180,164 tonnes, comprising 133,452 tonnes imports cargo and 46,712 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,447 Containers (1,390 TEUs Imports and 2,057 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Bolan and FSM carrying Gas oil and LPG are expected to take berths at FOTCO and EVTL respectively on Thursday, 4th January, while three more ships, As Sicilia, MSC Jemima and Al-Oraio with Containers and LNG are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday 5th January, 2024.

