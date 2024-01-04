BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
Houthi drone boat detonates in Red Sea, no casualties: US Navy

Reuters Published January 4, 2024

WASHINGTON: A Houthi drone boat ladened with explosives detonated in the Red Sea on Thursday but was not close enough to any US Navy or commercial ships to cause any damage or casualties, a US Navy commander said, describing it as a failed attack.

Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, who leads US Naval forces in the Middle East, told reporters that there have now been 25 attacks by the Houthis against merchant vessels transiting the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden and added “there are no signs that their irresponsible behavior is abating.”

US military says sank three Houthi vessels that attacked container ship in Red Sea

On the drone boat, Cooper said: “It came within a couple of miles of ships operating in the area – merchant ships and US Navy ships – and we all watched as it exploded.”

