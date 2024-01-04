Foreign govts, private entities: Guidelines on pacts, MoUs notified

ISLAMABAD: The government has notified guidelines regarding agreements/memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with foreign governments/private entities not covered in the Rules of Business, 1973.

The Cabinet Division has stated that it has, time and again, been receiving queries on agreements/MoUs with foreign governments/private entities which are not covered in the Rules of Business, 1973.

To clarify such queries, an inter-ministerial meeting was held to discuss in detail the procedure for entering into MoUs/agreements with private entities of foreign countries. It was also considered as to which entities fall under the definition of “Government” and “Foreign Government”.

The following recommendations were formulated: All entities like state-owned corporations/autonomous bodies/public sector enterprises, etc, which are under the administrative control of a government department/body are included in the definition of the government.

All these entities require approval of the Cabinet before entering into any MoU/agreement/ protocol etc with a foreign country.

Similarly, all entities like state-owned corporations/autonomous bodies/public sector enterprises which are under the administrative control of a foreign government department/body are included in the definition of the foreign government.

