BoK, Millat Tractors sign agreement

PESHAWAR: Bank of Khyber (BoK) and Millat Tractors Limited signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at facilitating easy access to the diverse range of cutting-edge products that Millat Tractors Limited has for farmers and SMEs.

The MoU was signed by Sajjad Hussain, Regional Head of Sales, Millat Tractors Limited, and Shumail Afghan, Manager of Sales Support & Marketing with Imran Yaqub, Head of Agriculture Finance, BoK. Senior executives from both organizations were present on the occasion.

This partnership, between BoK and Millat Tractors Limited, promises to play a pivotal role in driving agricultural growth and economic development within the region.

BoK will provide farmers and SMEs with tailored financing solutions and a streamlined loan process to make acquiring any of the high-tech agricultural machinery, including advanced tractors, harvesters, and irrigation systems that Millat Tractors Limited has to offer, easier than ever before.

