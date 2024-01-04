BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
DFML 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
DGKC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FABL 33.76 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.53%)
FCCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
FFL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.62%)
GGL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.65%)
HBL 117.69 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.93%)
HUBC 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 40.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
OGDC 127.39 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (3.65%)
PAEL 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PIBTL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 121.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
PPL 129.59 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (2.85%)
PRL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.31%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
SSGC 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.18%)
TRG 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
UNITY 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.68%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 6,670 Increased By 34.2 (0.52%)
BR30 24,197 Increased By 204.2 (0.85%)
KSE100 64,647 Increased By 297.3 (0.46%)
KSE30 21,634 Increased By 67.5 (0.31%)
Japan probes plane inferno after ‘miracle’ escape

AFP Published 04 Jan, 2024 05:41am

TOKYO: Japanese investigators on Wednesday probed a collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport of a coast guard plane and a passenger jet that killed five people, with almost 400 others narrowly escaping a raging inferno.

All but one of the six people on the smaller aircraft were killed, but all 379 Japan Airlines passengers and crew escaped down emergency slides minutes before the Airbus was engulfed in flames late Tuesday.

The blackened husk of the airliner, still sitting on the tarmac Wednesday, bore witness to just how dangerous their escape had been. Several hundred metres (yards) away lay the remains of the coast guard’s DHC-8 aircraft.

The captain of the coast guard plane — which had been bound for the New Year’s Day earthquake zone in central Japan — was its lone survivor but suffered serious injuries.

Footage on Tuesday showed a ball of fire erupting from underneath the airliner shortly after it landed and came to a halt on its nose when its front landing gear failed.

As people slid to safety, dozens of fire engines with blue and red flashing lights sprayed the flames, but the entire fuselage was soon ablaze. It took eight hours to finally extinguish the fire.

“It was getting hot inside the plane, and I thought, to be honest, I would not survive,” one passenger told broadcaster NHK.

“I thought we landed normally. But then I realised I was smelling smoke,” a woman with a small child told NHK. “I needed to protect my daughter. That was the only thing in my mind,” she added.

