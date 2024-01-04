KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 24.494 billion and the number of lots traded at 19,694.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through Gold amounting to PKR 7.613 billion, followed by NSDQ100 (PKR 4.922 billion), COTS (PKR 4.256 billion), Crude (PKR 4.142 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.194 billion), DJ (PKR 994.831 million), Natural Gas (PKR 357.373 million), SP500 (PKR 348.173 million), Silver (PKR 332.785 million), Brent (PKR 139.666 million), Palladium (PKR 122.595 million), Japan Equity 225/USD (PKR 46.577 million)and Copper (PKR 25.159 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to (PKR 2.276 million) were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024