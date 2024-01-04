BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
DFML 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
DGKC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FABL 33.76 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.53%)
FCCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
FFL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.62%)
GGL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.65%)
HBL 117.69 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.93%)
HUBC 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 40.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
OGDC 127.39 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (3.65%)
PAEL 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PIBTL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 121.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
PPL 129.59 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (2.85%)
PRL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.31%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
SSGC 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.18%)
TRG 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
UNITY 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.68%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 6,670 Increased By 34.2 (0.52%)
BR30 24,197 Increased By 204.2 (0.85%)
KSE100 64,647 Increased By 297.3 (0.46%)
KSE30 21,634 Increased By 67.5 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-04

Dalian iron ore futures climb

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2024 05:41am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures rose for the second session on Wednesday, buoyed by expectations of additional fiscal stimulus in top consumer China and bets of industry growth.

The most-traded May iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 2.8% to 1,017.5 yuan ($142.34) per metric ton as of 0320 GMT. On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark February iron ore was up 0.5% at $141.76 a metric ton.

The 3-year forward gross capacity additions stand at 150 million tonnes, the OECD said in a report. This new capacity additions are expected to be dominated by India and ASEAN, reflecting a concentration in emerging markets, Citi analysts said in a report. China’s central bank made 350 billion yuan ($49.1 billion) in loans to policy banks through its pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility in December, data showed, fuelling expectations of increased support for the country’s ailing housing sector.

China’s factory activity expanded at a quicker pace in December with the Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rising to 50.8 last month from 50.7 in November, marking the fastest expansion in seven months and surpassing analysts’ forecasts of 50.4. Expectations of more stimulus in 2024 mounted after President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that China would consolidate and enhance the positive trend of its economic recovery this year.

The breaking of the psychological level of 1,000 yuan a ton, however, may trigger downside risks from a possible government intervention, analysts said.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mostly up. The most-active rebar contract strengthened 0.4%, hot-rolled coil grew 0.7%, and stainless steel gained 1.3%. Meanwhile, wire rod was last unchanged. Other steelmaking ingredients Dalian coking coal and coke inched up 2.9% and 2.5%, respectively.

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

1000 characters

Dalian iron ore futures climb

SIFC set to take on smugglers, hoarders

Industries: Tariff cut plan requires an IMF nod

Prospects of KE shares transfer to new buyers ‘unclear’

Q3 QTA mechanism: Nepra approves Rs2.87/unit hike for KE

Motorway projects: ADB rates ‘$590m additional financing’ as successful

600MW wind, solar projects: PFREF moves army chief

Seeking report on PTI’s allegations: SC issues notices to CS, IGP and AG Punjab

Smuggling, non-duty paid vehicles: LEAs, Intelligence personnel entitled to FBR cash rewards

Foreign govts, private entities: Guidelines on pacts, MoUs notified

Input tax adjustment: FBR extends date for proposals on ‘HS codes’ new list

Read more stories