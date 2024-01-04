KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday, (December 03, 2024)
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 02-01-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG 17,800 235 18,035 17,735 +300/-
Equivalent
40 KGS 19,076 252 19,328 19,007 +321/-
===========================================================================
