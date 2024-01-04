BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 04 Jan, 2024 05:41am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday, (December 03, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 02-01-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,800        235        18,035        17,735       +300/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,076        252        19,328        19,007       +321/-
===========================================================================

