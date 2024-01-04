RO, others issued notices: Objection overruled on appeal against candidature of Nawaz from NA-130

LAHORE: An appellate tribunal on Wednesday overruled an office objection on an appeal against the candidature of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from NA-130 and issued notices to the returning officer (RO) and others for January 05.

The registrar office had objected to the non provision of attested copy of the impugned decision passed by the RO.

The appellant Pakistan Awami Mahaz chief Ishtiaq Ahmad Chaudhry, contended that Nawaz Sharif could not contest an election due to the lifetime disqualification held by the Supreme Court for a person disqualified under article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution.

The appellant urged the tribunal to set aside the decision of the RO accepting the nomination papers of the respondent, Nawaz Sharif, from NA-130. He also asked the tribunal to accept his nomination papers from the same constituency.

