BAFL 49.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.33%)
BIPL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.92%)
BOP 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.73%)
CNERGY 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.56%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
DGKC 83.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.89%)
FABL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.65%)
FCCL 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.23%)
FFL 11.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
HBL 118.61 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.72%)
HUBC 121.21 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.92%)
HUMNL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.46%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
MLCF 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.93%)
OGDC 126.76 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (3.14%)
PAEL 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.41%)
PIOC 123.53 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.63%)
PPL 129.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.62%)
PRL 29.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 79.80 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.76%)
SSGC 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.9%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
TRG 86.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.52%)
UNITY 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.68%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 6,710 Increased By 74.2 (1.12%)
BR30 24,444 Increased By 451 (1.88%)
KSE100 64,966 Increased By 616.4 (0.96%)
KSE30 21,735 Increased By 168.2 (0.78%)
Raducanu into Australian Open main draw after Davis withdrawal

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2024 10:21am

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu moved into the main draw of the Australian Open after American Lauren Davis pulled out of the year’s first Grand Slam with a shoulder injury, organisers said on Wednesday.

Raducanu, who beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the Auckland Classic on Tuesday in her return to action following wrist and ankle surgeries, has slipped to number 301 in the world and her protected ranking was not good enough for direct entry to the Melbourne Park Grand Slam.

Pliskova rallies to oust Osaka in Brisbane

The 21-year-old Briton was also overlooked for a wildcard and was set to take a similar path as her 2021 Flushing Meadows run when she became the first player in the Open Era to win a major after starting out in the qualifying rounds.

However, the exit of Davis, which followed withdrawals by Karolina Muchova, Petra Kvitova, Irina-Camelia Begu and Caty McNally, opened up a spot for Raducanu in the main draw of the Jan. 14-28 major.

tennis Australian Open Emma Raducanu

