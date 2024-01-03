BAFL 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.37%)
BIPL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
BOP 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.46%)
CNERGY 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.37%)
DFML 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.16%)
DGKC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.83%)
FABL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.96%)
FCCL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.73%)
FFL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
HBL 118.76 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.85%)
HUBC 121.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.25%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.65%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
MLCF 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.73%)
OGDC 127.25 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (3.54%)
PAEL 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.24%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.26%)
PIOC 124.00 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.02%)
PPL 129.60 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.86%)
PRL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SNGP 79.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.38%)
SSGC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
TRG 86.77 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.66%)
UNITY 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.68%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,713 Increased By 77 (1.16%)
BR30 24,455 Increased By 462 (1.93%)
KSE100 64,963 Increased By 613.5 (0.95%)
KSE30 21,746 Increased By 179.4 (0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields flat, now eye Treasury moves for further cues

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2024 09:49am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields turned flat after posting an uptick for the first two trading sessions of 2024 as traders shifted their focus to U.S. Treasury yields that started the New Year with a marginal rise.

The Indian 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 7.2003% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.2105% in the previous session.

“As markets settle to the reality of heavy supply in the quarter, Treasury yields have also started inching higher, and that would be a crucial trigger as we progress into the first month of the year,” the trader said.

U.S. bond yields moved higher after trading resumed on Tuesday as the market lowered expectations for rate cuts in 2024.

Even as the market is pricing in that the Federal Reserve will start cutting key policy rates from March, the probability has eased to 77% from around 89% last week.

India bond yields up marginally ahead of state debt sale

The odds of a 150-basis-point rate cut in 2024 have also eased to 72% against 84% last week.

The 10-year yield, which dropped 100 bps in November-December, was close to 3.95% in Asian hours, as investors monitor economic data this week, including non-farm payroll due on Friday, that may influence whether the Fed begins to cut rates in March.

Back home, investors digested a record borrowing plan by states for the last quarter of the financial year as they aim to raise 4.13 trillion rupees ($49.58 billion), including 160 billion rupees raised on Tuesday.

The spread between 10-year state bonds and the benchmark government bond yield rose to a two-year high and investors are expected to continue demanding higher premiums over federal government debt in the coming weeks.

Traders will also keep an eye on foreign investments that notched a remarkable jump in the last three months of 2023, with inflows reaching a six-year high.

India bond yields Indian government bond yields

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields flat, now eye Treasury moves for further cues

Intra-day update: rupee marginally appreciates against US dollar

Privatisation of HEC concludes

Pakistan’s bond rally may extend into 2024 contingent on another IMF bailout: report

Killing of Hamas deputy leader in Beirut raises risk of Gaza war spreading

Devolved subjects: SIFC to discuss expenditure-sharing today

Oil prices hold steady amid economic concerns despite Red Sea worries

ECC rejects hike in wheat support price proposal

Afghan delegation due today for crucial talks

Rizwan, Salman fight back after dire Pakistan start to third Test

Senate told: 154,205 Pakistanis deported in 3 years

Read more stories