BAFL 49.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.33%)
BIPL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.92%)
BOP 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.02%)
CNERGY 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.76%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
DGKC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.83%)
FABL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.73%)
FCCL 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.23%)
FFL 11.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
HBL 118.76 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.85%)
HUBC 121.48 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.15%)
HUMNL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.46%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
MLCF 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.78%)
OGDC 127.12 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (3.43%)
PAEL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.11%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.26%)
PIOC 124.00 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.02%)
PPL 129.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.78%)
PRL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 79.80 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.76%)
SSGC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
TELE 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.2%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
TRG 86.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.52%)
UNITY 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.68%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,714 Increased By 77.9 (1.17%)
BR30 24,471 Increased By 477.7 (1.99%)
KSE100 64,983 Increased By 633.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,748 Increased By 181.2 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares post worst day in 2-1/2 months as miners, banks drag

Reuters Published January 3, 2024 Updated January 3, 2024 11:36am

Australian shares fell more than 1% on Wednesday in their worst session since mid-October, led by heavyweight mining and banking stocks, as Asian markets extended a global sell-off on fading optimism about early and aggressive U.S. interest rate cuts.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 1.4% at 7,523.20, marking its worst day since Oct. 19 and lowest close since Dec. 22. On Tuesday, the benchmark nearly touched its all-time high of 7,632.80 before closing 0.5% higher.

Miners and banks were the top drags on the benchmark, shedding more than $13 billion in total market value. Mining giants like BHP Group and Rio Tinto, and banks like Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank all declined more than 1%.

Risk sentiment was soured by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, reflecting tempered expectations for rate cuts this year, even as investors keenly awaited U.S. economic data including jobs numbers and Federal Reserve minutes this week.

Australia shares starts 2024 higher on rate-cut hopes

Luca Santos, a currency analyst at ACY Securities, forecasts three consecutive quarter-point rate cuts in March, May, and June, followed by one cut per quarter until the Fed funds rate reaches 3.25% to 3.5% in the third quarter of 2025.

“The swift decline in inflation is expected to prompt the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) to implement early and rapid rate cuts to realign the policy rate, given that most participants are likely to perceive the current level as offside,” Santos said.

In Sydney, financials fell 1%, with all the “Big Four” banks losing about 1%.

Miners lost 1.8%, even as iron ore futures rose on hopes of fiscal stimulus in China, while gold stocks slumped 2.7% despite an uptick in bullion prices.

Fortescue slipped from its record high scaled on Tuesday, shedding nearly 2% after confirming the derailment of multiple ore cars in Western Australia.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.3% lower at 11,730.130, breaking a five-day winning streak.

Australian shares Australian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares post worst day in 2-1/2 months as miners, banks drag

Intra-day update: rupee marginally appreciates against US dollar

Privatisation of HEC concludes

Pakistan’s bond rally may extend into 2024 contingent on another IMF bailout: report

Killing of Hamas deputy leader in Beirut raises risk of Gaza war spreading

Devolved subjects: SIFC to discuss expenditure-sharing today

Oil prices hold steady amid economic concerns despite Red Sea worries

ECC rejects hike in wheat support price proposal

Afghan delegation due today for crucial talks

Rizwan, Salman fight back after dire Pakistan start to third Test

Senate told: 154,205 Pakistanis deported in 3 years

Read more stories