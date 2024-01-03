Sartaj Aziz passes away

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sartaj Aziz passed away here on Tuesday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Sartaj Aziz. A stalwart, a true icon and a towering figure! His contributions to the nation and towards the party will never be forgotten,” the PML-N said in a statement.

Separately, former Prime Minister and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of senior leader and former Federal Minister Sartaj Aziz.

