WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 2, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 26-Dec-23 22-Dec-23 21-Dec-23 20-Dec-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104305 0.104531 0.104832 Euro 0.821338 0.820325 0.818583 Japanese yen 0.0052506 0.00521 0.005195 U.K. pound 0.948939 0.945991 0.946225 U.S. dollar 0.74534 0.745113 0.746904 0.747974 Algerian dinar 0.0055525 0.0055637 0.0055736 Australian dollar 0.505336 0.504011 0.506752 Botswana pula 0.0555854 0.0557937 0.0557989 Brazilian real 0.153274 0.153214 0.153399 Brunei dollar 0.561544 0.561793 0.563191 Canadian dollar 0.56201 0.561118 0.561079 Chilean peso 0.0008536 0.0008597 0.0008665 Czech koruna 0.0334012 0.0334935 0.0333664 Danish krone 0.110159 0.110025 0.109781 Indian rupee 0.0089694 0.0089952 Israeli New Shekel 0.207033 0.206555 0.205037 Korean won 0.0005715 0.0005745 0.0005733 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42935 2.43283 Malaysian ringgit 0.160775 0.160607 0.160768 Mauritian rupee 0.0168633 0.0168237 0.0168953 Mexican peso 0.0438978 0.0437836 0.043825 New Zealand dollar 0.468862 0.467562 0.468531 Norwegian krone 0.0728753 0.0724988 0.0725083 Omani rial 1.93788 1.94253 1.94532 Peruvian sol 0.202366 0.201757 0.202046 Philippine peso 0.0133806 0.0133823 0.0133765 Polish zloty 0.189413 0.188398 0.189231 Qatari riyal 0.205193 0.205487 Russian ruble 0.0081044 0.0081445 0.0082735 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199174 0.19946 Singapore dollar 0.561544 0.561793 0.563191 South African rand 0.0404568 0.0409846 0.0408979 Swedish krona 0.0742914 0.0739099 0.0735543 Swiss franc 0.873162 0.869201 0.865911 Thai baht 0.0214835 0.0213749 0.0214184 Trinidadian dollar 0.110006 0.110163 0.110534 U.A.E. dirham 0.203378 0.203669 Uruguayan peso 0.0189915 0.0189738 0.0189581 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

