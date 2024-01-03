WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Jan 2, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 26-Dec-23 22-Dec-23 21-Dec-23 20-Dec-23
Chinese yuan 0.104305 0.104531 0.104832
Euro 0.821338 0.820325 0.818583
Japanese yen 0.0052506 0.00521 0.005195
U.K. pound 0.948939 0.945991 0.946225
U.S. dollar 0.74534 0.745113 0.746904 0.747974
Algerian dinar 0.0055525 0.0055637 0.0055736
Australian dollar 0.505336 0.504011 0.506752
Botswana pula 0.0555854 0.0557937 0.0557989
Brazilian real 0.153274 0.153214 0.153399
Brunei dollar 0.561544 0.561793 0.563191
Canadian dollar 0.56201 0.561118 0.561079
Chilean peso 0.0008536 0.0008597 0.0008665
Czech koruna 0.0334012 0.0334935 0.0333664
Danish krone 0.110159 0.110025 0.109781
Indian rupee 0.0089694 0.0089952
Israeli New Shekel 0.207033 0.206555 0.205037
Korean won 0.0005715 0.0005745 0.0005733
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42935 2.43283
Malaysian ringgit 0.160775 0.160607 0.160768
Mauritian rupee 0.0168633 0.0168237 0.0168953
Mexican peso 0.0438978 0.0437836 0.043825
New Zealand dollar 0.468862 0.467562 0.468531
Norwegian krone 0.0728753 0.0724988 0.0725083
Omani rial 1.93788 1.94253 1.94532
Peruvian sol 0.202366 0.201757 0.202046
Philippine peso 0.0133806 0.0133823 0.0133765
Polish zloty 0.189413 0.188398 0.189231
Qatari riyal 0.205193 0.205487
Russian ruble 0.0081044 0.0081445 0.0082735
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199174 0.19946
Singapore dollar 0.561544 0.561793 0.563191
South African rand 0.0404568 0.0409846 0.0408979
Swedish krona 0.0742914 0.0739099 0.0735543
Swiss franc 0.873162 0.869201 0.865911
Thai baht 0.0214835 0.0213749 0.0214184
Trinidadian dollar 0.110006 0.110163 0.110534
U.A.E. dirham 0.203378 0.203669
Uruguayan peso 0.0189915 0.0189738 0.0189581
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
