BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
BIPL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.46%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.16%)
DGKC 82.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
FABL 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.73%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.91%)
FFL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
GGL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
HBL 116.53 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 119.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.69%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
MLCF 40.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.69%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
PIOC 122.08 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (4.08%)
PPL 126.01 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.9%)
PRL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.49%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
SSGC 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.62%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.54%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.52%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.38%)
UNITY 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
BR100 6,636 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.42%)
BR30 23,993 Increased By 37.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 64,350 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,567 Decreased By -49.2 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-03

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2024 05:32am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Jan 2, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        26-Dec-23      22-Dec-23      21-Dec-23      20-Dec-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                                    0.104305       0.104531       0.104832
Euro                                            0.821338       0.820325       0.818583
Japanese yen                                   0.0052506        0.00521       0.005195
U.K. pound                                      0.948939       0.945991       0.946225
U.S. dollar                       0.74534       0.745113       0.746904       0.747974
Algerian dinar                                 0.0055525      0.0055637      0.0055736
Australian dollar                               0.505336       0.504011       0.506752
Botswana pula                                  0.0555854      0.0557937      0.0557989
Brazilian real                                  0.153274       0.153214       0.153399
Brunei dollar                                   0.561544       0.561793       0.563191
Canadian dollar                                  0.56201       0.561118       0.561079
Chilean peso                                   0.0008536      0.0008597      0.0008665
Czech koruna                                   0.0334012      0.0334935      0.0333664
Danish krone                                    0.110159       0.110025       0.109781
Indian rupee                                   0.0089694      0.0089952
Israeli New Shekel                              0.207033       0.206555       0.205037
Korean won                                     0.0005715      0.0005745      0.0005733
Kuwaiti dinar                                    2.42935        2.43283
Malaysian ringgit                               0.160775       0.160607       0.160768
Mauritian rupee                                0.0168633      0.0168237      0.0168953
Mexican peso                                   0.0438978      0.0437836       0.043825
New Zealand dollar                              0.468862       0.467562       0.468531
Norwegian krone                                0.0728753      0.0724988      0.0725083
Omani rial                                       1.93788        1.94253        1.94532
Peruvian sol                                    0.202366       0.201757       0.202046
Philippine peso                                0.0133806      0.0133823      0.0133765
Polish zloty                                    0.189413       0.188398       0.189231
Qatari riyal                                    0.205193       0.205487
Russian ruble                                  0.0081044      0.0081445      0.0082735
Saudi Arabian riyal                             0.199174        0.19946
Singapore dollar                                0.561544       0.561793       0.563191
South African rand                             0.0404568      0.0409846      0.0408979
Swedish krona                                  0.0742914      0.0739099      0.0735543
Swiss franc                                     0.873162       0.869201       0.865911
Thai baht                                      0.0214835      0.0213749      0.0214184
Trinidadian dollar                              0.110006       0.110163       0.110534
U.A.E. dirham                                   0.203378       0.203669
Uruguayan peso                                 0.0189915      0.0189738      0.0189581
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF SDR Currency values Special Drawing Rights

Comments

1000 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

PTI ready to field even an ‘Under-19 team’: Gohar

Devolved subjects: SIFC to discuss expenditure-sharing today

Privatisation of HEC concludes

FBR set to block mobile phones of non-filers

ECC rejects hike in wheat support price proposal

Dec petroleum products’ sales fall 7pc YoY

‘Lifelong disqualification’: SC seeks senior lawyers’ assistance

‘Nomination papers’: IK approaches polls tribunal

CCP approves Singapore shipping firm merger with Pak subsidiary

Afghan delegation due today for crucial talks

Read more stories