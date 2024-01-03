BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
Govt experience exchange plan: Pakistan, UAE to sign MoU

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2024 05:32am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will enter into a MoU with the UAE government for digital Government Experience Exchange Program, said caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif.

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi called on Dr Saif here on Tuesday where matters of mutual interest and related to IT and telecom sector were discussed in the meeting.

Dr Saif said that Pakistan greatly values its ties with the UAE. He said Pakistan’s government wanted to enhance ties with the UAE, especially in the IT sector. He said that effective steps were being taken to increase IT exports.

The UAE is an attractive market for Pakistani IT companies, he added, saying Pakistan will enter into an MoU with the UAE government for digital Government Experience Exchange Program.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott also called on Dr Saif.

Dr Saif said the UK government has supported governance reform in Pakistan in the health, education and public-finance sectors for decades.

He said Pakistan’s IT industry has great potential to expand its business in the UK, and our start ups need to be able to attract bigger investments from the UK-based venture capitalists.

