LDA demolishes several illegal structures

LAHORE: In an operation against illegal constructions/ commercial activities, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished and sealed several properties.

As per the details shared by the LDA on Tuesday, the LDA teams carried out the operation in Johar Town and PIA Society which was conducted by Director Town Planning Zone IV under the supervision of Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.

The LDA teams demolished a building that was illegally built in Gul Daman Society while seven properties in PIA Society were sealed and 38 properties were sealed in Johar Town for illegal land conversion. Several prior notices were issued to all sealed/demolished properties.

Commenting on the operation, LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that they have intensified the operation; the indiscriminate operation was in progress against illegal constructions across the city.

