BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
BIPL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.46%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.16%)
DGKC 82.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
FABL 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.73%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.91%)
FFL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
GGL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
HBL 116.53 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 119.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.69%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
MLCF 40.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.69%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
PIOC 122.08 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (4.08%)
PPL 126.01 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.9%)
PRL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.49%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
SSGC 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.62%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.54%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.52%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.38%)
UNITY 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
BR100 6,636 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.42%)
BR30 23,993 Increased By 37.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 64,350 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,567 Decreased By -49.2 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-03

LDA demolishes several illegal structures

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2024 05:32am

LAHORE: In an operation against illegal constructions/ commercial activities, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished and sealed several properties.

As per the details shared by the LDA on Tuesday, the LDA teams carried out the operation in Johar Town and PIA Society which was conducted by Director Town Planning Zone IV under the supervision of Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.

The LDA teams demolished a building that was illegally built in Gul Daman Society while seven properties in PIA Society were sealed and 38 properties were sealed in Johar Town for illegal land conversion. Several prior notices were issued to all sealed/demolished properties.

Commenting on the operation, LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that they have intensified the operation; the indiscriminate operation was in progress against illegal constructions across the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Lahore Development Authority LDA illegal structures LDA teams

Comments

1000 characters

LDA demolishes several illegal structures

PTI ready to field even an ‘Under-19 team’: Gohar

Devolved subjects: SIFC to discuss expenditure-sharing today

Privatisation of HEC concludes

FBR set to block mobile phones of non-filers

ECC rejects hike in wheat support price proposal

Dec petroleum products’ sales fall 7pc YoY

‘Lifelong disqualification’: SC seeks senior lawyers’ assistance

‘Nomination papers’: IK approaches polls tribunal

CCP approves Singapore shipping firm merger with Pak subsidiary

Afghan delegation due today for crucial talks

Read more stories