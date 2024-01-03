BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
BIPL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.46%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.16%)
DGKC 82.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
FABL 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.73%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.91%)
FFL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
GGL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
HBL 116.53 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 119.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.69%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
MLCF 40.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.69%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
PIOC 122.08 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (4.08%)
PPL 126.01 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.9%)
PRL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.49%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
SSGC 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.62%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.54%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.52%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.38%)
UNITY 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
BR100 6,636 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.42%)
BR30 23,993 Increased By 37.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 64,350 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,567 Decreased By -49.2 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-03

Commissioner reviews Bhal Safai campaign

Press Release Published 03 Jan, 2024 05:32am

FAISALABAD: A high level meeting was held regarding the implementation of Bhal Safai campaign in the division under the chairmanship of Commissioner Silwat Saeed.

The commissioner directed that the progress of cleaning the canals should be monitored daily. He said that a committee should be established at the district level as well and the performance should be widely publicized. He said that the Numbardar and Secretaries of union councils should also be included in the clean-up campaign.

Commissioner Faisalabad expressed his anger over the non-attendance of the water management officers in the meeting and said that the officers of the water management department should ensure attendance in the meeting, while the agriculture department should also be included in the next meeting.

He said that the Deputy Commissioners should continuously monitor the ongoing clean-up campaign (Bhal Safai) in the districts. By January 13, phase one and by January 31 in the second phase, 100 percent targets should be completed. He directed the Anhar department to ensure implementation of the fixed schedule.

The Commissioner said that caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has issued clear instructions to make the clean-up (Bhal Safai) campaign a success, so the Deputy Commissioners should go and check the clean-up (Bhal Safai) of the canals themselves.

Accomplishing the task of proper sanitation is extremely important to supply water to the farmers. Besides Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Deputy Commissioners of other districts participated in the meeting through video link.

In the meeting, the officers of the Anhar department gave a complete briefing on the ongoing clean-up campaign (Bhal Safai).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

faisalabad Silwat Saeed Bhal Safai campaign Commissioner Silwat Saeed Commissioner Faisalabad

Comments

1000 characters

Commissioner reviews Bhal Safai campaign

PTI ready to field even an ‘Under-19 team’: Gohar

Devolved subjects: SIFC to discuss expenditure-sharing today

Privatisation of HEC concludes

FBR set to block mobile phones of non-filers

ECC rejects hike in wheat support price proposal

Dec petroleum products’ sales fall 7pc YoY

‘Lifelong disqualification’: SC seeks senior lawyers’ assistance

‘Nomination papers’: IK approaches polls tribunal

CCP approves Singapore shipping firm merger with Pak subsidiary

Afghan delegation due today for crucial talks

Read more stories