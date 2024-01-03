Commissioner reviews Bhal Safai campaign

FAISALABAD: A high level meeting was held regarding the implementation of Bhal Safai campaign in the division under the chairmanship of Commissioner Silwat Saeed.

The commissioner directed that the progress of cleaning the canals should be monitored daily. He said that a committee should be established at the district level as well and the performance should be widely publicized. He said that the Numbardar and Secretaries of union councils should also be included in the clean-up campaign.

Commissioner Faisalabad expressed his anger over the non-attendance of the water management officers in the meeting and said that the officers of the water management department should ensure attendance in the meeting, while the agriculture department should also be included in the next meeting.

He said that the Deputy Commissioners should continuously monitor the ongoing clean-up campaign (Bhal Safai) in the districts. By January 13, phase one and by January 31 in the second phase, 100 percent targets should be completed. He directed the Anhar department to ensure implementation of the fixed schedule.

The Commissioner said that caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has issued clear instructions to make the clean-up (Bhal Safai) campaign a success, so the Deputy Commissioners should go and check the clean-up (Bhal Safai) of the canals themselves.

Accomplishing the task of proper sanitation is extremely important to supply water to the farmers. Besides Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Deputy Commissioners of other districts participated in the meeting through video link.

In the meeting, the officers of the Anhar department gave a complete briefing on the ongoing clean-up campaign (Bhal Safai).

