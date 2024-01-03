Chairman HEC Sindh inaugurates 18th Degree Show

HYDERABAD: Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro organized 18th Degree Show (Annual Thesis Display/Exhibition) in its premises.

The Degree Show was inaugurated by Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Sindh Dr. S. M. Tarique Rafi. He was accompanied by Secretary HEC Sindh Moinuddin Siddiqui, Vice-chancellor SABS Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto, Vice-chancellor SUFI University Bhitshah Prof. Dr. Parveen Munshi and others.

The exhibition included display of paintings, sculptures, fabric designs, and ceramics pottery, building models, advertisement concepts and much more.

Talking to media persons Chairman HEC Sindh Dr. S. M. Tariq Rafi said that exhibition reflected creativity of students which will help them to become entrepreneur in future. He said that the art work of students is not only beneficial for students but it is important for soft image of the nation and country.

Replying to a question he said that the fees structure of universities throughout Sindh province is lesser than all other provinces but yet Sindh provides 23 billion rupees to universities as compared to Punjab’s 5 billion rupees.

Dr. Tariq Rafi further said that Sindh HEC adapts the criteria of appointments set by HEC Islamabad and it’s unanimous in all higher educational institutes.

Sindh HEC Chairman added that except faculty members all other appointments are made on the basis of set rules and regulations and HEC has its nominees in various statuary bodies of the universities for transparency.

Vice-chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto said that SABS University is trying to promote peace, prosperity and positivity in the society and the art work of students reflected such themes.

She said that the beauty of this university is its close association with creativity through art, design and architecture whereas, creativity and innovation goes hand in hand. Dr. Bhutto further said that importance of art along with science in our society for both creativity and innovation is fact and science without art is bleak, art without science is terrifying.

Earlier the HEC Chairman Dr. S. M. Tariq Rafi laid foundation stone of foreign faculty hostel at SABS University Jamshoro.

During the degree show Fine Arts students displayed paintings and sculptures on the topics such as: guts over fear, puzzling out marriage, impressions, a child’s journey of struggle and learning, beyond the surface, the language of dots and colors, challenging stone’s nature; exploring the fragility of belief, healing harmony of comfort, revitalization.

