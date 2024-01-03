Four terrorists killed in N Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Four terrorists were killed in an Intelligence-Based Operation conducted by security forces, in North Waziristan District.

According to the military’s media wing, the operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists, as a result of which four terrorists were killed including a suicide bomber.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and were planning to conduct a high-profile terrorist attack, which was averted due to the proactive response by the security forces.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024