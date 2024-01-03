BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
Blome discusses important issues with FM

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2024 05:32am

ISLAMABAD: The US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, on Tuesday, exchanged views with caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on “some major aspects” of bilateral relations including the recent visit of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to the United States.

An acting spokesperson of the US Mission, Thomas Montgomery, said that during the meeting with caretaker Foreign Minister Jilani, Ambassador Blome discussed a wide range of important bilateral issues, including expanded diplomatic engagement.

He added that the safe and efficient processing of Afghan citizens eligible for resettlement to the United States, as well as other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

In a statement after the meeting, the Foreign Office said that discussions focused on “some major aspects” of bilateral relations including the recent visit of the chief of army staff to the United States.

It added that the caretaker foreign minister underlined that in 2024, the two sides should continue to build on the recent exchanges and the momentum gained in bilateral ties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

