PK-91 Kohat-II: ECP issues revised schedule for electioneering process

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on Tuesday, issued a revised schedule for the electioneering process in PK-91 Kohat-II which was suspended following the orders of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on December 27.

According to update released here, “ECP is pleased to revise various stages of election programme for the general elections only to the extent of PK-91 Kohat-II in the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

According to the revised programme, the electoral proceedings in the PK-91 were temporarily suspended on December 27 in compliance with the PHC’s orders and are now being recommenced as the Supreme Court of Pakistan has dismissed the orders of the PHC.

According to the updated timetable, the deadline for scrutinising nomination papers is set for January 5, 2024. Appeals against the rejection or acceptance of nomination papers can be filed until January 9. The appellate tribunals are tasked with making decisions by January 16, and the revised list of candidates will be made public on January 17.

Withdrawal of nomination papers is allowed until January 18, and the allocation of election symbols to candidates will take place by January 19.

Meanwhile, the ECP monitoring teams have started removing the illegal advertisement hoardings of the candidates aspiring to participate in the elections of national and provincial assemblies.

Monitoring teams deployed nationwide are currently removing advertisement hoardings that exceed prescribed limits, stated an official of the ECP.

According to the ECP, the monitoring teams in Multan and Sialkot are removing promotional materials of candidates who have erected advertisement hoardings in contravention of the code of conduct.

In accordance with the ECP’s Code of Conduct issued on December 20, 2023, individuals and political parties are prohibited from affixing or distributing posters, handbills, pamphlets, leaflets, banners, or portraits larger than the specified sizes outlined by the ECP.

The specified dimensions are as follows: posters should measure 18 inches by 23 inches, pamphlets, leaflets, and handbills can have a maximum size of 9 by 6 inches, banners should not exceed 3 by 9 feet, and portraits should be limited to 2 by 3 feet.

The ECP has also established the Election Monitoring and Control Center (EMCC) at provincial and district levels for swift complaint resolution. Operating round the clock until polling day concludes on February 8 and results are finalised, the center employs social media and electronic media monitoring.

Complaints can be sent through fax or email, and promptly addressed by trained personnel. The control room stays in touch with relevant returning officers (ROs) and district returning officers (DROs), urging individuals to use the helpline via [email protected] or WhatsApp at 0327-5050610.

The ECP has also provided another helpline 111-327-000 operating from 8 am to 6 pm for complainants’ convenience.

