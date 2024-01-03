PDWP approves three uplift schemes

LAHROE: The Punjab Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved three development schemes of the Urban Development, and Auqaf sector, in its 37th meeting with an estimated cost of 7561.473 million.

Chairman P&D Board Iftikhar Ali Sahoo chaired the meeting. Secretary P&D Board Muzaffar Khan Sial was also present.

Approved schemes are as follows:

Construction of Signal Free Corridor from Karim Market to Motorway (M-2) Phase-I, Lahore at the cost of Rs 2975.034 million and construction of Flyover and underpass for Resolving traffic congestion Issues at Ghahri Shahu Chowk Lahore at the cost of Rs 3951.469 million were approved.

Conservation and up-gradation of Shrines Mosques of Uch Sharif and Development of Pilgrim Trail at the cost of Rs 635 million was also approved.

All Members P&D Board, reps of relevant depts. and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

