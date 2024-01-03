BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
PFA shuts four dairy production units

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2024 05:32am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of four dairy units and issued notices to 232 others to make improvements during a province-wide inspection on Tuesday.

The food safety teams inspected 365 dairy units in a daylong operation with the aim to ensure the availability of dairy products in the market as per the food safety standards defined in the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid while talking to media persons said that the teams inspected 44 dairy units in Lahore division, 64 in Faisalabad, 54 in Sahiwal, 11 in Rawalpindi, 64 in Sargodha, 53 in Gujranwala, 20 in Bahawalpur, 36 in Multan division and 29 in DG Khan Division.

He said the provincial food regulatory body has stopped production of four units due to using prohibited ingredients in the preparation of adulterated khoya (condensed milk) and ‘desi ghee’. Meanwhile, the raiding teams also witnessed poor cleanliness arrangements, poor storage systems, fungus layers on dairy products and sub-standard operations, he added.

