Sri Lanka shares end higher boosted by consumer staples

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, aided by gains in consumer staple stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.28% at 10,684.28.

Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC and Melstacorp PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 4% and 2%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 15 million shares from 29.2 million in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials lead

The equity market’s turnover fell to 335.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.04 million) from 642.4 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 17 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 329.2 million rupees, the data showed.