BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
BIPL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.46%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.16%)
DGKC 82.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
FABL 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.73%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.91%)
FFL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
GGL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
HBL 116.53 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 119.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.69%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
MLCF 40.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.69%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
PIOC 122.08 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (4.08%)
PPL 126.01 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.9%)
PRL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.49%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
SSGC 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.62%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.54%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.52%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.38%)
UNITY 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
BR100 6,641 Decreased By -22.4 (-0.34%)
BR30 24,017 Increased By 60.7 (0.25%)
KSE100 64,350 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,567 Decreased By -49.2 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end higher boosted by consumer staples

  • CSE All Share index settled up 0.28% at 10,684.28
Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2024 05:04pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, aided by gains in consumer staple stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.28% at 10,684.28.

Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC and Melstacorp PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 4% and 2%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 15 million shares from 29.2 million in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials lead

The equity market’s turnover fell to 335.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.04 million) from 642.4 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 17 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 329.2 million rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka shares end higher boosted by consumer staples

Inter-bank market: rupee ends appreciation run, settles at 281.89 against US dollar

Israel’s aircraft, tanks step up strikes as it plans to reduce troops

‘Bat’ symbol case: PHC reserves verdict on ECP plea

SC takes up lifetime disqualification case

POL sales down 7% YoY amid higher prices, economic slowdown

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Oil prices jump on disruption fears after latest Red Sea attack

Maersk continues to schedule Suez journeys despite Houthi attack

Bitcoin climbs above $45,000 for first time since April 2022

Provincial projects: inclusion in PSDP banned

Read more stories