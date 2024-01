SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures declined on Tuesday to a two-week low, weighed down by lacklustre export data and weakness in soybean prices as a result of ample supply.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 36 ringgit, or 1.05%, to 3,681 ringgit ($800.22) a metric ton in morning trade.