BAFL 49.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
BIPL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.98%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
DFML 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.77%)
DGKC 83.11 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.54%)
FABL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.74%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.16%)
FFL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
GGL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
HBL 117.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.7%)
HUBC 120.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
KEL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.37%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.32%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.47%)
OGDC 122.70 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.51%)
PAEL 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
PIOC 122.98 Increased By ▲ 5.69 (4.85%)
PPL 126.50 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (2.3%)
PRL 30.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.94%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 79.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.04%)
SSGC 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.38%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
TPLP 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.73%)
TRG 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.24%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,670 Increased By 6.6 (0.1%)
BR30 24,106 Increased By 150.3 (0.63%)
KSE100 64,706 Increased By 44.1 (0.07%)
KSE30 21,666 Increased By 49.7 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields up marginally ahead of state debt sale

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2024 10:04am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were a tad higher in the second trading session of the New Year as traders awaited the first state debt sale of the quarter that is scheduled with heavy supply.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 7.2054% as of 10:00 a.m. IST on Tuesday after closing at 7.1969% in the previous session.

“We may not see any major action until the state debt auction and till then bond yields should remain in a range, with lower volumes,” a trader with a private bank said.

“Still, the 7.20% level is very critical and is unlikely to be taken out very easily.”

Indian states aim to raise 160 billion rupees ($1.92 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day as they embark on a heavy supply schedule in the last quarter of the fiscal.

States aim to raise a record 4.13 trillion rupees through the sale of bonds in the January-March quarter, exceeding market estimates.

As the days progress, market participants will likely be keen to react to factors like purchases from foreign investors as well as state-run banks, both of which are expected to be on the buying side this month.

Indian rupee eyes key US data, bond yields seen easing as 2024 kicks off

While state-run lenders made large purchases in the last week of 2023, foreign investment notched a remarkable jump in the last three months of the year, with inflows reaching a six-year high.

Traders also anticipate the bond yield curve to “bull steepen” this year on expected interest rate cuts from the US and Indian central banks.

Bull steepening occurs when the yields on shorter-maturity bonds fall faster than the longer-end.

Meanwhile, the 10-year US yield remained in the critical 3.85%-3.90% range in Asian hours as investors expect the Federal Reserve to cut rates from as early as March.

Indian stocks Indian government bond yields

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields up marginally ahead of state debt sale

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Dec CPI inflation jumps 29.7pc YoY

Failure to integrate with ‘RADAR’: FBR being empowered to penalise govt entities

‘Bat’ symbol case: PHC reserves verdict on ECP plea

SBA: IMF set for first review on 11th

PM says govt-private cooperation a must for economic growth

Solar IPPs: Hike in benchmark competitive tariff proposed

Oil jumps 1.5% in New Year after US forces repel Houthis in Red Sea

Iran warship in Red Sea: Israel warns war to continue throughout 2024

NTDC supports conversion of Lalpir, Pakgen to Thar coal

Read more stories