CM lauds SRB for collecting Rs108.6bn in 1HFY24

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Former Justice Maqbool Baqar has said that the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) during December 2023 made a record revenue collection of Rs. 21.3 billion as compared to Rs. 17.5 billion collected during the corresponding period of 2022 (Dec 2022) which shows a growth of 22 per cent.

During the first six months of the financial year 2023-24, SRB collected Rs. 108.6 billion as compared to the collection of Rs. 80.2 billion during the first six months of the last financial year 2022-23, posting revenue growth of 35 per cent, and thus showcasing its commitment to fiscal excellence even in challenging economic times.

The success in achieving the phenomenal revenue growth during and up to December 2023 is attributed to the continued trust and cooperation of SRB taxpayers, and the relentless efforts of the SRB officers and staff, the CM said.

Sindh Revenue Board is focused on achieving the assigned revenue target of Rs.235 billion for 2023-24, despite all the adverse factors such as low economic growth, reduced economic activity and a stagnant tax base.

