Upcoming general elections: ECP accepts 22,711 nomination papers, rejects 3,240

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has received as many as 25,951 applications for the upcoming general elections of the National Assembly (NA) and four provincial assemblies’ constituencies, of which, 22,711 nomination papers have been accepted and 3,240 rejected.

According to details released here on Monday by the ECP, the electoral body accepted nomination papers of 21,684 male candidates and 1,027 female candidates for contesting polls for the elections of National and provincial assemblies.

A total of 7,473 candidates filed nomination papers to contest National Assembly elections from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and the federal capital, of which, nomination papers of a total of 6,449 candidates including 6,094 males and 355 females were declared valid and 1,024 invalid owing to various reasons.

The papers of 1,024 candidates, including 934 men and 90 women, for NA seats have been rejected by the returning officers (ROs) during the scrutiny process.

According to the ECP, a total of 18,478 candidates submitted their nomination papers for the four provincial assemblies, comprising 17,670 men and 808 women. From Punjab, a total of 3,621 candidates including 3,367 male and 254 female candidates filed nomination papers for National Assembly seats of which 521 nomination papers including 455 male and 66 females were rejected by the ROs, while nomination papers of 3,100 candidates including 2,912 males and 188 females were declared valid by the ECP.

In Sindh province, a total of 1,681 nomination papers including 1,574 male and 107 females were received by the ECP for National Assembly seats, of which, 166 nomination papers including 155 men and 11 women were rejected while 1,515 nomination papers including 1,419 men and 96 women were declared valid by the ECP.

In KPK, the ECP received a total of 1,331 nomination papers including 1,293 men and 38 women, of which, 152 nomination papers including 149 men and three women were rejected while 1,179 nomination papers including 1,144 men and 35 women were accepted by the ECP.

In Balochistan, the ECP received a total of 631 nomination papers including 612 men and 19 women, of which, 92 including 91 men and one woman were rejected while 539 nomination papers including 521 men and 18 women were declared valid. In the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) region, the ECP received a total of 209 nomination papers including 182 males and 27 females, of which, 93 nomination papers including 84 males and nine females were rejected while 116 nomination papers including 98 men and 18 women were accepted.

Out of a total of 6,449 nomination papers accepted by the ECP across the country for the National Assembly seats, 355 are women, of which, 18 will contest elections from ICT, 188 from Punjab, 96 from Sindh, 35 from KPK, and 18 in Balochistan.

For the seats of the four provincial assemblies, a total of 18,478 nomination papers including 17,670 men and 808 women were received by ECP of which 2,216 including 2,082 men and 135 women were rejected while 16,262 nomination papers including 15,590 men and 672 women were accepted. In Punjab, a total of 8,935 candidates filed nomination papers for PA seats including 8,496 men and 439 women, of which, nomination papers of 7,992 candidates including 7,630 men and 362 women were accepted while 943 nomination papers including 866 men and 77 women were rejected.

For Sindh PA, a total of 4,294 candidates filed nomination papers including 4,088 men and 206 women of which 3,774 including 3,604 men and 170 women were accepted while nomination papers of a total of 520 including 484 men and 36 women were rejected.

For KPK PA, a total of 3,461 nomination papers including 3,344 men and 117 women were filed of which 3,094 including 2,993 men and 101 women were accepted while 367 including 352 men and women were rejected.

For Balochistan PA, 1,788 nomination papers including 1,742 men and 46 women were filed, of which, 1,402 including 1,363 men and 39 women were declared valid while 386 including 379 men and seven women were rejected.

