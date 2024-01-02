0.2MMTs of urea being imported for buffer stock, PM told

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar was informed that 0.2 million metric tonnes of urea is being imported for buffer stock.

While presiding over a meeting regarding the availability of urea fertiliser in the country, Kakar directed that legal action should be taken against the elements involved in the hoarding of fertiliser and illegal profiteering.

He said urea fertiliser is available in the country as per requirement, adding that those who exploit farmers by hoarding will not be forgiven.

The caretaker prime minister also directed that delivery of urea fertilizer to the farmers across the country should be made easy and convenient and supply and demand of urea fertilizer should be closely monitored.

The caretaker prime minister emphasized that the relevant federal ministries should provide the provincial governments with statistics on the production and supply of urea fertiliser in order to ensure support in operations to prevent hoarding of fertiliser. The meeting was informed that 0.2 million metric tonnes of urea is being imported for buffer stock.

The meeting was attended by the caretaker Federal Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar, caretaker Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali, caretaker Federal Minister for National Food Security Kausar Abdullah Malik, caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce Gohar Ejaz, caretaker provincial chief ministers and relevant government officials attended the meeting.

